Julianne Hough Works Out in Crisp White Sneakers, Black Leggings & Mesh Sports Bra

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dancer and actress, Julianne Hough, took to Instagram today to show off some fun moves during a personal training session.

Hough posted a video of herself doing various exercises along with some dancing at a gym somewhere in Los Angeles, Calif. “Back by popular demand… I took another nap! 💪🏼💤,” she wrote, referring to the tongue-in-cheek song accompanying the workout video. “Thanks for workin’ me out and capturing my goody side @markpulse – who says you can’t dance and play around while you kick some 🍑”

In the video, the 33-year-old “Footloose” actress is wearing black workout gear, including a sweatshirt, bra top and leggings, plus a beanie. Meanwhile, she reached for a pair of contrasting sneakers in a crisp shade of snowflake white to complete her look.

The shoes she opted for are Hoka One One’s popular Clifton 8, which offers an oversized yet ultralight midsole design with signature Hoka cushioning. The silhouette features a breathable mesh upper with an extra-plush tongue and an extended crash pad at the heel.

Related Britney Spears Goes For a Bike Ride in Crop Top, Tie-Dye Shorts and Colorful Sneakers Eva Longoria Is Sporty Chic in Blue Leggings and Matching New Balance Sneakers For New Year Workout Julianne Hough Hikes in Style in Colorful Pendleton Jacket, Skinny Jeans and Boots

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared a similar video of herself in a black Hoka style and a snake print workout look back in November. Other celebrity fans of Hoka One One shoes include Pippa Middleton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Emily Ratajkowski and Reese Witherspoon.

Shop the silhouette and other white sneakers like it below.

CREDIT: Holabird Sports

To Buy: Hoka One One Clifton 8 Running Shoe, $140; holabirdsports.com

CREDIT: Allbirds

To Buy: Allbirds Tree Dashers, $125; allbirds.com

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe, $98 (was $130); nordstrom.com

Scroll through the gallery for some of Julianna Hough’s best street style moments.