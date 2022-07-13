Julianne Hough Puts Edgy Spin On Pleated Pants With Ruffled Camisole Top & Thong Wedge Sandals

Julianne Hough put an edgy spin on business-casual attire while out in New York City on Wednesday. The dancer made her way to her matinee performance of “POTUS” on broadway.

The “Footloose” star was effortlessly chic as she stepped out in the scorching hot east coast weather. Hough wore a black camisole top that included one thin strap and a ruffled sleeve that draped on one side. She teamed her top with beige pleated pants that were held up by a thick black belt.

Julianne Hough makes her way to her matinee performance of ‘POTUS’ in New York City on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Julianne Hough heads to her matinee performance of ‘POTUS’ in New York City on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

In true fashion form, she took her daytime look up a notch with green round shades that featured a gold chain that hung from the hinge. The “Safe Haven” actress also added small flower earrings and carried her essential items in a leather shoulder bag. Completing Hough’s look was a pair of thong wedge sandals. The leather silhouette had a square outsole and wide thong strap that sat in between the toes.

Julianne Hough spotted out in New York City on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Hough has been serving up some serious street style as of lately. Earlier this week, she proved that fall footwear could be a summer staple. The singer was spotted out in a cream one-shoulder knit sweater. The top had a billowy sleeve with a fringe hemline. The garment gave the illusion of a dress as it fell right at her knees. She paired the pullover with black ripped jeans and Chelsea boots.

Julianne Hough out and about in New York City on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to fashion, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum tends to gravitate towards glamorous and relaxed pieces. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with strappy sandals and pointy pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When Hough is off-duty, you will likely catch her in mules and heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

Click through the gallery to see some of Julianne Hough’s best street style moments.