Julianne Hough Heads to Broadway in Breezy Green Ensemble & Thong Sandals

Julianne Hough headed out for an evening performance of “POTUS” on Broadway in New York on Friday.

Taking her usual route, the avid dancer took to the streets, clad in a breezy green ensemble. Hough has specifically shown off her immense love for dresses and sets, the actress wearing them on multiple occasions while on her walks to work. With no stop for her love of the simple summer trend in sight, Hough wore a floral halter wrap top in a vibrant green dotted with white diamonds. Much like the top, the maxi skirt was also a wrap style with a high waist and side slit that made the hem asymmetrical. The “Burlesque” actress carried a cream rectangular clutch and accessorized with gold statement jewelry on her wrist and fingers. The “POTUS” cast member finished off the outfit with large 70s-style shades with tan tinted lenses.

Julianne Hough heads to a POTUS evening performance, Greenwich Village, NY. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

The star’s walk to work usually features comfortable footwear that allow for a range of movement like sandals. A creature of habit, Hough wore cream-colored thong sandals with block heels. Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. Thong sandals can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Julianne Hough heads to a POTUS evening performance, Greenwich Village, NY. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

When she’s not wearing slip-on sandals, Hough can usually been found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules, and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

