Julianne Hough Takes Broadway in Thong Sandals, Dainty Crop Top & Jeans for ‘POTUS’ Show Arrival

By Amina Ayoud
JulianneHough
2021
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough took a stroll in New York City in a stylish and casual outfit today. The actress headed to “POTUS,” her new comedy show on Broadway.

The star wore a tan lightweight trench coat with a wide collar over a dainty crop top adorned with a black bow. The top featured floral detailing in blue with yellow stripes. The singular bow adds character to the crop top. It’s amazing how an outfit can change based on simple details like the print or through little embellishments. Crop tops are perfect hot weather and make for a bold statement when paired with denim and smart footwear.

CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Hough accessorized with two bags and rose-tinted sunglasses.

She completed things with slingback, square-toe thong sandals in black. Sandals can be predictable depending on the style and shape however, these sandals manage to capture attention because of their unique toe.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. They can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

See more of Hough’s style through the years.

