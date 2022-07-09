Julianne Hough Elevates Summer Basics With Puffy Thong Sandals and Black Oversized Button Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough took New York City style to the next level with a simple shirt dress.

Julianne Hough in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

The actress and talented dancer was spotted out on the streets of New York, giving fans a minimalistic but sophisticated outfit put together with summer basics that most people have in their closets right now. The photo taken on July 8th, 2022, see’s Hough walking Downtown, most likely heading to her next performance for the Broadway show “POTUS” that she is currently starring in.

Julianne Hough in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

Julianne Hough in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

Hough wore an oversized black button down shirt for the occasion, taking a simple and usually basic piece in her wardrobe and elevating them. The long sleeve was cinched in with a black and gold belt, defining the waist to give the shirt dress shape. Hough wore black chunky sunglasses, and accessorized with a gold chain and studs to match the gold in her belt. The dancer carried around a cream shoulder bag, and tied her hair back with a clip. There wasn’t much color to be seen in this outfit, however Hough did have her nails painted a ruby red hue. Minimalism has been coming back in a bold way thanks to stars like Hough showing fans how it’s done.

Julianne Hough in NYC. CREDIT: MEGA

The actress adorned her feet with black puffy thong sandals with a flat sole. Hough seems to be a big fan of slides and sandals as of late, given her busy schedule and the summer sun, it’s easy to see why. The shoes are comfortable and allow for mobility, something that heels or sneakers sometimes fail to provide. The flip-flop style was squared off at the toes, adding to that modern and minimal idea she seemed to be striving for. The ensemble just goes to show that basics are no longer basic when paired with the right accessories and shoes.