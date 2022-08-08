Julianne Hough Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals & Pink Floral Sundress for ‘POTUS’ Broadway Arrival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough soaked up the summer in her best sun dress while on her way to a matinee performance of “POTUS” on Broadway on Sunday.

The dancer walked through the streets of New York in a pastel pink flowing dress. The dress featured a square neckline with short balloon sleeves that added some drama to the look. The top of the dress also included a fitted corset-style shape that ran into a long, flowing skirt. The bottom of the skirt featured pleated detailing at the seams. The dress also incorporated a floral pattern with a white base and pink flowers covering the material.

Julianne Hough wearing a pink floral dress with t-strap sandals in New York on Aug 7, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Hough accessorized with more summer-ready extras. She wore a pair of round oversized sunglasses. The shades featured a gold wire frame with framing across her eyebrows and nose. The lenses also had a transitional color, from black to lighter brown. The 34-year-old also wore a pair of thick geometric-shaped earrings that clasped around her ears as well as a dainty thin gold necklace. She also carried a large, cream-colored clutch bag.

Detail of Julianne Hough’s sandals. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

In terms of her footwear, Hough kept it comfortable with a pair of thong sandals. The sleek but practical shoes featured a strap running up her toe and across her footbed. The shoes also included a brown wooden sole with a slight block heel.

When it comes to the star’s typical shoe style, sandals and pointed-toe pumps are a go to. Hough tends to favor affordable brands such as Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include flats, close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka and Under Armor.

