Julianne Hough Suits Up in Monochromatic Outfit With A Peekaboo Bra & Pointed-Toe Stilettos For Brandon Maxwell’s NYFW Show

Julianne Hough had a sophisticated moment as she attended the Brandon Maxwell fashion show in Manhattan on September 13.

Hough wore a leather cream power suit to the fashion event on Tuesday. Her blazer top was open featuring a peekaboo white pearl bra. Her wide-legged pants featured a matching cream belt. Every piece of her look was created by Miu Miu.

Julianne Hough at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City. CREDIT: MEGA She slipped into a pair of cream pointed-toe stilettos for the look. Hough added the white Valentino shoulder bag to top the look off. To accessorize, the dancer wore an assortment of gold jewelry including multiple rings and necklaces featuring green accents. All of the gold pieces were from Bond Eye Jewelry.

Julianne Hough at Brandon Maxwell fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week at Christie’s in New York City. CREDIT: Ouzounova / SplashNews.com

The actress sported a new hairstyle for this look with a full bang and a soft wave style. Her bold makeup featured a red lip. Her glamorous look was created by hair stylist Mitchell Ramazon and makeup artist Megan Lanoux. Both of them have worked on many notable stars like Remi Bader, Christina Aguilera, and Miranda Cosgrove.

Hough has been making her annual NYFW rounds. The singer also attended the Khaite show as well as Pamella Rolland’s fashion show.

Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Hudson Collective on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

New York Fashion Week celebrates the top American brands and designers in the fashion industry throughout New York City. The occasion has featured numerous fashion shows and presentations for the Spring 2023 season from a range of luxury brands, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, LaQuan Smith and Tory Burch. This season also features an array of emerging, returning and established European designers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Marni, Fendi and COS.

