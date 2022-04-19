Julianne Hough Is Happy Hour-Chic in Shirt Dress & Socks for Wine at Home to Celebrate Moving to NYC

Julianne Hough is ready for what the future has to hold. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum is starting a new phase of life in a new home in New York City. On Monday, Hough took to Instagram to reflect on her journey and joke about her first night in the Big Apple.

“NYC living – first night in my house I had to get a locksmith at 2am, no furniture, drinking my wine @freshvinewine out of my one coffee mug and loving every minute! This is the spot where I contemplate my life and this next chapter. The cool part is I have been so blessed to live the life of my dreams, have family, old and new friends in my life that mutually show up for each other, and have a new sense of wonder in my eyes and heart, that this empty house feels completely full!,” she wrote under the upload.

The photo shows Hough sitting near a fireplace with a coffee mug and bottle of wine. The “Safe Haven” star was casually chic in a white button up dress. The garment was complete with a sharp structured collar, puffy shoulders, a black crisscross design on the bodice and a pleated hem.

Sticking to a chill vibe, she pulled her hair up into a bun and slipped into a pair of black socks. When it comes to fashion, Hough tends to gravitate towards glamorous and relaxed pieces. As for footwear, she will likely complement her wardrobe with strappy sandals and pointy pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in mules and heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

