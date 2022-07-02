Julianne Hough Goes Barefoot to Salsa Dance In Summer Shorts & Tank Top For ‘POTUS’ Cast Party

Julianne Hough put her best foot forward as she showed off her salsa moves in her latest Instagram video. In the quick clip, the “Footloose” actress dances to Celia Cruz’s epic duet, “La Vida Es Un Carnival” and eventually puts the spotlight on the cast and crew as they sway and cut a rug to the harmonious tune.

The dancing reel came ahead of the star’s show “POTUS” on Broadway. “POTUS” follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check. The caption on the video read, “Pre Show Ritual Show #2 @potusbway.”

Hough was casually dressed for the fun moment, pairing two signature summer staples. The “Safe Haven” star wore a simple white tank top by Anine Bing with the brand’s high-waist cream shorts. She styled her hair in loose curls and added a few bracelets. Although Hough initially started the video barefoot, another shot shows her getting down in front of a mirror in a pair of black slides.

When it comes to fashion, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum tends to gravitate towards glamorous and relaxed pieces. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with strappy sandals and pointy pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When Hough is off-duty, you will likely catch her in mules and heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

Click through the gallery to see some of Julianne Hough’s best street style moments.