Julianne Hough Steps Into ’90s Style Inspiration in Espadrille Wedges & Ruffled Skirt Backstage at ‘POTUS’

In a recent photo for Julianne Hough’s Instagram story, she shared with fans her love of summer style on Thursday backstage at her Broadway show “POTUS.”

The actress was flowing in the wind with loose garments, beginning with a lightly pleated sleeveless white top. She tucked it into the multi-colored Diotima skirt that showed a unique draping on the side as it flowed down to her sandals. Together, the top and bottom created a look perfect for summer road trips and moments at the beach.

The “Footloose” star accessorized in a plentiful amount. With a gold chain that decorated her neck and an adjacent bracelet, she added flavor to the pale colors. For a humid season like this, light colors and fabrics become trustworthy as they do not attract as much heat. And to keep the sun away, the actress wore a pair of Valentino black sunglasses with a slightly octagonal shape and gold framing. The piece brought cohesion to the play of gold weaving in and out of the outfit.

Another golden part of the look was the way she kept her blond tresses down, sitting with grace on her shoulders, which made sense to the attire’s causality.

Staud Billie leather espadrille wedge mules. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

And for support, she could depend on Staud’s ’90s-inspired Billie raffia espadrille wedge sandal heels. The shoes featured a square-toe silhouette and wide strap that finished the look with ease as the attire called for comfort and classiness. They retail for $325 on Net-a-porter.com.

Put on a pair of espadrille-styled shoes for a breezy appearance.

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

Buy Now: Castañer Carina 80 suede wedge espadrilles, $190.

CREDIT: DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Parra espadrille wedge sandals, $70.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Session Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal, $100 .