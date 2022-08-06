Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City.

The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules.

Julianne Hough Heads to Broadway Performance of POTUS Greenwich Village, NY on Aug 5, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose shorts that allowed Hough to groove and dance later on in her Instagram story pre-show. The romper also featured a large hood.

The Broadway actress accessorized with a black and white cap that was partially covered by the hood of the romper while she shaded her eyes with sleek black cat-eye shades. One thing Hough keeps consistent is her love for neutral tones. Carrying out that love in her outfit yesterday, the dancer wore a brown and gold leather watch and carried a neutral cream and black bag.

Julianne Hough on her Instagram story on Aug 5, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The streets of New York offer some challenges as far as walking is concerned, so lengthy treks require only the best and most comfortable footwear.

In the spirit of getting comfortable, Hough wore padded runners in nylon and suede from Loewe. The shoes had white laces and thick tan soles that looked perfect for walking.

Athletic sneakers first found their way into fashion in the 1980s, thanks to their practicality, comfort and stability. Though their popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders. And since the explosion of the comfy-casual vibe in 2020, athletic kicks have become a staple footwear choice for every wardrobe.

Julianne Hough Heads to Broadway Performance of POTUS Greenwich Village, NY on Aug 5, 2022. CREDIT: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com

