Julianne Hough Blows Kisses in Vintage YSL Dress & Square-Toed Heels for Robin Hood’s Gala to Help Fight Poverty

Julianne Hough blows kisses to fans in a simply stunning dress in a post today shared on Instagram.

Hough geared up for a night out with a bold red lip and a sparkling gown. The actress attended Robin Hood’s annual New York City benefit held to fight poverty. Thanks to some generous donors, the event raised over $126 million used to fund early childhood programs.

The dancer posted a series of images of her outfit for the event, writing, “Pucker up buttercup,” showing the star slipping into her shoes. Hough wore a vintage Yves Saint Laurent strapless gown from 1981 decked out in silver sparkles.

The dress had a mermaid-style silhouette with a fitted bodice and a cascading skirt. The black gown featured a straight neckline and was overlaid with a thin veil of silver intertwined to create woven detailing. Hough held a rounded black clutch with pearl tassel detailing, and kept her hair up in a slicked back updo with a quaffed piece up front.

The look is classic Hollywood glam meets a classic YSL silhouette. The styling encapsulates the essence of the era the dress came from, giving audiences a peek into the zeitgeist of the time, but with a new age twist.

Hough is seen strapping into black sandal heels that fasten around the ankles. The Roger Vivier heels are square-toed, a style that has become quite popular, with an eye catching shape and sturdy heel that allowed Hough to enjoy the night in comfort and style. The heel is pointed and black with a silver studded ball on the bottom that adds extra shine to each step.

