×
Julianne Hough Elevates Striking Cutout Mom Jeans With Denim Bustier & Pointy Pumps for ‘POTUS’ Arrival

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Natalia Finnis-Smart

Natalia Finnis-Smart

Julianne Hough Wears A Jean Jumpsuit And Saint Laurent Bag For Her Final Performance Of POTUS On Broadway In New York City
2021
Julianne Hough's Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough is bringing double denim back.

The dancer was spotted on Sunday in New York walking to the final performance of Broadway’s “POTUS” in a true blue look. Her denim outfit featured a sweetheart bustier top tucked in a pair of high-waisted jeans that had cutouts at the ankles and beneath the heels to create an asymmetrical effect.

Julianne Hough wears a jean jumpsuit and Saint Laurent bag for her final performance of POTUS on Broadway in New York City.Pictured: Julianne Hough Ref: SPL5332573 140822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Julianne Hough walks to her final performance of “POTUS” on Broadway in New York City on Aug. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Her top and baggy pants complemented her black pointed pumps, which continued the look’s darker appearance.

Hough accessorized with a classic Saint Laurent handbag, crafted from black puffy leather. Her Loulou style featured gold chain straps and a flap silhouette, accompanied by an oversized tote bag on her left shoulder. Her handbag’s gold emblem and chain element brightened her ensemble.

For another detailed accent, she included scarlet red nails, a vibrant mid-year shade heading into the fall season where leaf-colored pigments are often more prevalent.

Her jewelry comprised a set of hoop earrings and a single gold necklace parallel to her wallet’s chain element. Adornments such as these can pair with either casual or dressier looks.

Julianne Hough wears a jean jumpsuit and Saint Laurent bag for her final performance of POTUS on Broadway in New York City.Pictured: Julianne Hough Ref: SPL5332573 140822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Julianne Hough walks to her final performance of “POTUS” on Broadway in New York City on Aug. 15, 2022.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For eyewear, she wore a pair of black cat-eye frames, which also followed the outfit’s partially noir theme. Depending on preference, they can match and accentuate casual-wear or make a statement as part of s sophisticated evening statement piece.

Discover Hough’s top street style moments in the gallery.

