Julianne Hough Elevates Striking Cutout Mom Jeans With Denim Bustier & Pointy Pumps for ‘POTUS’ Arrival

Julianne Hough is bringing double denim back.

The dancer was spotted on Sunday in New York walking to the final performance of Broadway’s “POTUS” in a true blue look. Her denim outfit featured a sweetheart bustier top tucked in a pair of high-waisted jeans that had cutouts at the ankles and beneath the heels to create an asymmetrical effect.

Julianne Hough walks to her final performance of “POTUS” on Broadway in New York City on Aug. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Her top and baggy pants complemented her black pointed pumps, which continued the look’s darker appearance.

Hough accessorized with a classic Saint Laurent handbag, crafted from black puffy leather. Her Loulou style featured gold chain straps and a flap silhouette, accompanied by an oversized tote bag on her left shoulder. Her handbag’s gold emblem and chain element brightened her ensemble.

For another detailed accent, she included scarlet red nails, a vibrant mid-year shade heading into the fall season where leaf-colored pigments are often more prevalent.

Her jewelry comprised a set of hoop earrings and a single gold necklace parallel to her wallet’s chain element. Adornments such as these can pair with either casual or dressier looks.

For eyewear, she wore a pair of black cat-eye frames, which also followed the outfit’s partially noir theme. Depending on preference, they can match and accentuate casual-wear or make a statement as part of s sophisticated evening statement piece.

