Julianne Hough Goes Causal-Chic in Flared Jeans & Heeled Boots for ‘POTUS’ Broadway Arrival

Julianne Hough showcased her casual street style as she headed off to her matinee performance of her new comedy show “POTUS” on Broadway on Wednesday. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum made a stylish appearance as she hit the pavement in New York City.

Hough looked ultra-chic in a cream cozy coat. The fuzzy outerwear had a wide structured collar, large square pockets and baggy sleeves. The “Safe Haven” star paired her jacket with a beige knit sweater and light-wash jeans. The high-waist bottoms had a flare on the leg and a thick hemline.

Julianne Hough heads off to her matinee performance of ‘Potus’ in New York City on May 4, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Hough amped up her look with round tinted frames and touted her essentials in a brown leather handbag. She parted her signature blond locs in the middle and styled her hair straight.

As for footwear, the dancer grounded things with brown suede boots. The length of her jeans offered a peak at the suede silhouette, which had a triangular pointed toe and stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Hough tends to gravitate towards glamorous and relaxed pieces. As for footwear, she will likely complement her wardrobe with strappy sandals and pointy pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in mules and heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

