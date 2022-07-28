Julianne Hough Chicly Dances in Thong Sandals & Flouncy Maxi Skirt Backstage at ‘POTUS’ on Broadway

Julianne Hough smiled for a mirror selfie for her Instagram story July 26 ahead of taking the stage in her Broadway show “POTUS.” The show follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check.

Julianne Hough backstage for “POTUS” on Broadway on July 26, 2022. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The post was followed up by backstage behind-the-scenes videos of cast members and stylists, along with Hough’s usual routine of breaking it down, dancing her nerves off before getting into costume.

The Broadway star stuck with neutrals, donning a tan high-waisted maxi skirt with large slits running up either side of the garment. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge paired the neutral skirt with a white top, which she promptly tucked into her skirt. The bodice of the top was ruched, creating a corset-like silhouette that gave the otherwise quite plain top some interest.

Overtop, the dancer layered a fuzzy tan cardigan with deep pockets and an oversized quality. Hough accessorized with some of the usual suspects, donning a black leather watch, glasses, and a gold and olive crossbody bag.

Hough has always been a proprietor of comfy footwear. In recent years, her style has evolved to include intricate sandals into her roster, making them her closet staple, especially during the summer months.

For this outfit, Hough chose to wear thong sandals, also in cream, with square toes that gave the shoes a more modern feel. When the Broadway actress isn’t wearing flats, she’ll switch things out for sandals of the heeled variety like a mule. Flats of every kind are any easy way to dress up any outfit while maintaining that rather tricky balance between fashion and comfort.

