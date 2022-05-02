Julianne Hough Takes Broadway in Whimsical Yellow Cutout Dress & Wraparound Weave Pumps for ‘POTUS’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough conquered the red carpet for the premiere of the comedy show “POTUS” on Broadway. The star joined her cast and crew on Sunday in New York for the gala celebration wearing a whimsical dress.

Julianne Hough for POTUS. CREDIT: AP

The star stood before a red background on a blue carpet for her close-up. Hough wore a yellow and orange high-neck dress to the event. The dancer’s dress featured circular cutouts lined in orange on her waist and over the shoulder. The cutouts are a fun and whimsical addition to the otherwise tame yellow gown (apparently among her favorite colors).

The sleeves are a modest length, stopping just above the elbows. A cutout or slit can also be seen on the back of the dress, also lined in orange trim. The dress is a maxi length, perfect for showing off Hough’s shoes.

Despite some rings, Hough keeps the jewelry to a minimum. The high neck makes for a sophisticated appearance, while the cutout detailing proves to be a fun addition.

Julianne Hough for POTUS. CREDIT: AP

Hough stepped onto the carpet in a pair of “Basil” pumps by Jimmy Choo. The tan pointed-toe pumps incorporate straps that wrap around the foot and up the heel in an intricate weave that follows the shape of the star’s foot.

Hough looked elegant, and the shoes really drive home that message. The pointed toe is commanding and attention-grabbing, keeping a delicate balance in the outfit, while managing to compete with such a bright and flirty dress. The stiletto height, around 3 inches, looked to be manageable enough for a night on her feet.

Julianne Hough for POTUS. CREDIT: AP

Julianne Hough for POTUS. CREDIT: AP

