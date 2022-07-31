×
Julianne Hough Dances Backstage in Creamsicle Cut-Out Dress and Her Go-To Mules For ‘POTUS’

By Amina Ayoud
Julianne Hough smiled for a mirror selfie yet again for her Instagram story on Saturday ahead of taking the stage in her Broadway show “POTUS.”

Hough has been taking pre-show selfies and dancing off her jitters with cast members since the beginning, documenting each dance and selfie on her stories. The show follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check.

Julianne Hough backstage for "POTUS" on Broadway on July 30, 2022.
Hough greeted cast backstage and proceeded to film herself dancing barefoot to Doja Cat’s new song “Vegas” made for the “Elvis” film. The actress danced in an orange creamsicle cut-out dress with spaghetti straps. The dress was dotted with a lighter orange pattern and lined with a lacy orange trim below and above the bodice.

Also beneath the bodice laid a diamond-shaped cut-out that gave audiences a window through to see Hough showing some skin. Hough accessorized with dainty gold and black Cartier necklaces, rings, and bracelets and popped on gold and black sunglasses to match. The actress and dancer carried a Valentino wicker bag with a gold Valentino logo on the front and brown leather straps.

Before shedding them to dance her to Doja, Hough wore tan mules with square peep-toes.The shoes were matte with low to the ground block heels that lifted Hough a bit higher. Mules have become Hough’s go-to style as of late —  and for good reason. The busy star can just slip them off and on.

The tan mules contrast the vibrant orange in the summery dress l.

Dance in these classic on-the-go mules.

Vince Camuto

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Brelanie Sandal, $98.99

Good American

Buy Now: Good American Standout Square Toe Mule, $139

 

By Far

Buy Now: By Far Lana Square-Toe Knotted Leather Mules, $468

Check out some of Julianne Hough’s best street style moments. 

