Julianne Hough Models Bubble Dresses, Chic Suits & More While in Pairs

Julianne Hough showed off three different looks she pulled off in three hours while in Paris in an Instagram video shared today.

The dancer sat in a chair before the camera, clad in a bath robe. The frame changes and the audience is introduced to three outfits consecutively, set to OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried.”

Hough began with a gray structured bustier tucked into baggy blue jeans. Overtop, the Broadway actress donned an oversized coordinating gray blazer fitted with deep pockets and a defined collar. The “POTUS” cast member popped on black cat-eye sunnies and wore chunky gold jewelry for good measure before transitioning to the next in-depth look at her outfit.

The next frame saw the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant wearing a black sleek off-the-shoulder bubble dress with exaggerated sleeves and a voluminous skirt. In an unexpected turn, she fitted her hands with shiny black leather gloves with gold accents that trailed up her arms and under the hem of voluminous sleeves. Hough wore the same chunky gold earrings as she did in the first look.

The final outfit consisted of tan baggy trousers with a plain white cropped tee, a large tan fur coat that covered up most of Hough’s frame. Showing off to the camera, the 34-year-old public figure shrugged on a black leather Saint Laurent purse with a gold chain strap and gilded monogrammed detailing. Hough wore neutral aviator-style shades with gradient lenses and once again kept up her gold hoops and red lip combo.

While no shoes are featured in the short clips, Hough is usually wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels.

