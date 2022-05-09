Julianne Hough Puts Slick Edge on Staple Coat & Baggy Trousers With Lug Sole Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough put a street style spin on a camel coat trend while out in New York City on Sunday. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum stylishly stepped out in an ankle-length coat in the Big Apple. The staple outerwear was complete with oversized sleeves and wide square pockets.

The “Safe Haven” star wore the jacket over a white knit top. To stick to a casual and relaxed vibe, she slipped into a pair of baggy light-colored pants. Hough continued with a neutral aesthetic by touting her essentials in a small cream handbag.

Julianne Hough spotted out in New York City on May 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Julianne Hough steps out in New York City on May 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

She pulled her hair up in a top knot bun and added cover her eyes with round frames and added a gold choker necklace and small chunky hoop earrings.

Completing her look was a pair of black leather lug sole boots. The shoe style featured a thick outer sole and rugged edge. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this season, due to their full coverage and thick soles. Numerous brands including Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Gucci have taken their styles a step further by introducing options with lug soles, a thicker take on combat boots’ original ridged soles.

Hough tends to gravitate towards glamorous and relaxed pieces. As for footwear, she will likely complement her wardrobe with strappy sandals and pointy pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in mules and heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

