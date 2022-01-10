×
Julianne Hough Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Leggings, Sports Bra & White Sneakers

Julianne Hough’s latest workout look was utterly wild.

As seen in her newest Instagram Reel, the “Footloose” actress hit the gym in a leopard-print sports bra and leggings. The monochromatic set added a bold pop of patterns to the standard athletic attire. Hough wore no accessories, tying her hair in a ponytail.

For footwear, the “Rock Of Ages” actress wore a pair of chunky white sneakers. The style featured ridged rubber soles, as well as knit uppers and a lace-up silhouette. Hough’s sneakers gave her outfit a distinctly sporty appearance, while also proving the versatility of a monochrome sneaker to any look.

All-white sneakers like Hough’s have been a recent footwear trend, led by the Nike Air Force 1 style growing in popularity among the Gen Z set in the last several years. Styles typically feature all-white uppers and soles in leather or mesh textures. Aside from Hough, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Vanessa Hudgens have been seen in all-white Nike, Naked Wolfe and Reebok sneakers in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

Click through the gallery to see Hough’s best street style moments over the years.

Elevate your winter outfits with white sneakers like Hough’s.

