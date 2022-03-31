Julianne Hough Looks Ethereal in White Midi Dress & Tan Mules With Kendra Scott at Women’s Entrepreneurship Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough looked elegant in white at the Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute “Dream to Venture” Event in Austin on Monday.

Julianne Hough and Kendra Scott at the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute “Dream to Venture” Event. CREDIT: Chris Lammert

The entrepreneur donned a simple yet stylish ensemble that included a whimsical white tunic dress with a high crewneck collar and a skirt that draped down to her ankles. She added a street style flair to the look in a translucent checked bomber jacket with scrunched elastic sleeves and snap detailing at the collar.

Julianne Hough at the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute “Dream to Venture” Event. CREDIT: Chris Lammert

For footwear, the 33-year-old slipped into a pair of classy beige mules. The leather shoes featured an open square-shaped toe and gave the star some height with the heel.

Detail of Julianne Hough’s beige mules. CREDIT: Chris Lammert

The star polished off the look with Kendra Scott jewelry. She wore the Adeline Hoop Earrings in Gold as well as the Brook Cuff bracelet, Jack Gold Band Ring and the Angelina 14K Yellow Gold Band ring in White.

Julianne Hough at the Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute “Dream to Venture” Event. CREDIT: Chris Lammert

At the event, Kendra Scott, founder and chairwoman of her namesake brand, committed an investment to the University of Texas at Austin; it will expand entrepreneurship offerings to help more than 24,000 women pursue their business aspirations in the coming decade. Hough acted as a judge at the event.

In terms of her personal style, Hough opts for glamorous yet relaxed looks. She leans towards strappy sandals and pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in mules and heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

