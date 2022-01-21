Julianne Hough Glows In Green Midi Dress, But She Doesn’t Want You to See Her Unexpected Fluffy Shoes

Julianne Hough made a bright appearance on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The 33-year-old dancer asked her her followers for their opinion on her latest look through a poll, writing, “You like this dress? Ignore the shoes.”

Julianne Hough via Instagram stories on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. CREDIT: Instagram

In the new shot, Hough donned a green dress by Alex Perry. The Monroe Crêpe Satin Midi dress retails for $2,055. Cut from crêpe satin to a fitted silhouette, the vibrant garment features a knotted detail at the bust and a flatteringly high back vent. The form-fitting dress also includes pointy shoulder pads and hidden zip details at the cuffs.

The Alex Perry brand is known for its unapologetically feminine styles like the Monroe midi dress. From the red carpet, to high-profile weddings, he is the go-to designer for breathtaking glamour, luxury detailing and a guaranteed head-turn.

Related Julianne Hough Goes Wild in Leopard-Print Leggings, Sports Bra & White Sneakers Julianne Hough Works Out in Crisp White Sneakers, Black Leggings & Mesh Sports Bra Julianne Hough Hikes in Style in Colorful Pendleton Jacket, Skinny Jeans and Boots

Hough’s latest Instagram story post seemed to be a fitting as she wearing a pair of nude furry slides on her feet. She styled her blond hair bone straight and opted for a bold red lip.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Her off-duty looks usually include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

On the fashion front, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum has a glamorous, yet relaxed sense of style. She gravitates towards silhouettes that offer ease and comfort. If you scroll through her Instagram feed you will likely find photos of her in dresses, pleated numbers, oversized and slouchy sweaters and athleisure ensembles.

Click through the gallery to see Hough’s best street style moments over the years.