Julianne Hough Steps Into Spring in Colorful Cheetah Print Dress & Pointy Pumps for ‘GMA’

Julianne Hough made a spring style statement in New York City today. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was spotted arriving at ABC Studios for a “Good Morning America” interview as she promotes her upcoming “Step Into the Movies” dance special airing March 20 on ABC.

Hough made a stylish arrival in a camel trench coat. A classic coat is the ultimate spring staple. It is the ideal go-to item for the season due to its versatility and comfort. The “Footloose” actress wore her outwear over a short-sleeve floral-print dress by Stine Goya. The Avalyn pleated shift dress prompted a colorful vibe as it included hints of blue, gold, purple and teal in a cheetah print pattern.

Julianne Hough arrives at ABC Studios for ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on March 14, 2022. CREDIT: Justin Steffman / SplashNews.com

She continued to elevate the moment by adding a bold red lip, a beige clutch, dainty gold earrings and midi rings. Her signature blond locs were parted to the side and styled in soft waves.

Julianne Hough in nude pointed toe pumps at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on March 14, 2022. CREDIT: Justin Steffman / SplashNews.com

As for footwear, Hough slipped into a pair of nude pointed-toe pumps. The shoes were complete with a sharp stiletto heel. Pointed-toe shoes came back into prominence in 2021, when live events started happening again. The timeless silhouette often streamlines any ensemble with its sleek silhouette and daring heel heights.

When it comes to fashion, Hough has a glamorous yet relaxed sense of style. She leans towards strappy sandals and pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When she’s off-duty, you will likely catch her in mules and heeled sandals from Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

