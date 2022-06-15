Julianne Hough Frees Her Feet in Thong Sandals With Twisty Top Backstage at ‘POTUS’ on Broadway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough snapped a chic summer selfie for her Instagram story today ahead of taking the stage in her Broadway show “POTUS.” The show follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check.

Julianne Hough backstage for “POTUS.” CREDIT: Via Instagram

Some of her pre-show rituals include dancing off her nerves and showing off stellar outfits like she did today.

Hough wore a tan bandeau twist top with a large bow in the front. For bottoms, the star donned tan oversized shorts with a flared waist. Compared to the top, the shorts had a loose silhouette, creating contrast with volume.

Hough slung an olive green bag over her shoulder with gold hardware and a square exterior. The olive and the tan complement each other well, both shades evoking a rugged but simplistic feel. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge further accessorized with a chunky gold chain and an equally thick gold bracelet.

Hough stuck with comfort, slipping on thong sandals. The shoes are easy to put on for that on-the-go lifestyle. The functional footwear also matched the tones in the outfit quite nicely.

Typical of her style, the ensemble is relaxed and easy, something that can be put together quickly with maximum payoff.

