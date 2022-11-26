×
Julianne Hough Gets Fashionably Festive in Bejeweled Jumpsuit & Go-Go Boots for Disney’s ‘Magical Holiday Celebration’ Performance

By Joce Blake
DEREK HOUGH, JULIANNE HOUGH
2021
Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough hosted the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” special, which will air on ABC on Nov. 27.

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION – The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its seventh year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” airs SUNDAY, NOV. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC. (Disney/Abigail Nilsson)JULIANNE HOUGH, DEREK HOUGH
“Magical Holiday Celebration” with Julianne Hough and Derek Hough.
CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

Filmed from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, the celebrations feature show-stopping holiday classics mixed with cheerful new hits. There will also be sneak peeks at what’s new around The Walt Disney Company, like the major motion picture “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION – The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its seventh year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” airs SUNDAY, NOV. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC. (Disney/Matt Stroshane)DEREK HOUGH, JULIANNE HOUGH
Derek Hough and Julianne Hough in “Magical Holiday Celebration” airing Nov. 27, 2022.
CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

The dancer, actress and singer make a few outfit changes throughout the special, and they all offer their own festive fashion. In one look, she styles a layered embellished blouse with a black miniskirt and leather gloves. She kept the embellishments going in a white jumpsuit that she paired with red and white gloves and knee-high white boots to match Derek for one of their holiday-filled performances.

The boots featured a round toe and small block heel, not to sacrifice style but prioritize comfort. The most glamorous look of all was a red and white gown she donned while sitting atop a tower of presents, a tulle skirt and halter neckline full of frill.

THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION – The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” – This ABC holiday season staple returns for its seventh year with a dazzling array of all-new musical performances. The Wonderful World of Disney: “Magical Holiday Celebration” airs SUNDAY, NOV. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m.), on ABC. (Disney/Kenton Phillips)JULIANNE HOUGH
“Magical Holiday Celebration” with Julianne Hough airing Nov. 27, 2022 on ABC.
CREDIT: The Walt Disney Company

When Hough isn’t performing for the masses, she can be found in a pair of stiletto heels like the cream pair she wore during New York Fashion Week or the black and silver sandal stiletto heels by Mach & Mach she slipped on for the Hall des Lumières Opening Night Party. Her off-duty style is quite fashionable.

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” will air on ABC on Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu and Disney+. Performers include Meghan Trainor, Jordin Sparks, Black Eyed Peas, Ne-Yo, and David Foster and Katharine McPhee.

