×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Julianne Hough Turns Heads in Bedazzled Mesh Dress & Bow-Embellished Heels at Hall des Lumières Opening Night Party

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
Celebrity Sightings In New York – September 14, 2022
2021
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery 28 Images

Julianne Hough attended the Hall des Lumières Opening Night Party last night in New York. Getting artsy, Hough wore a daring dress and embellished heels.

The dancer donned her most expressive wears, the star clad in a black knit dress with hand-sewn crystal embellishments by Diotima, which she wore over a black bra and a high-waisted undergarment for extra coverage.

Julianne Hough is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Julianne Hough is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: GC Images

The garment featured keyhole cutouts that upped the risk factor. Hough accessorized with gold hoops and shady cat eye sunglasses which she paired with a red heart-shaped cross-body Alaïa bag.

The Broadway actress took the streets in black and silver sandal stiletto heels by Mach & Mach, that offered Hough a significant boost in height. The style was situated with shiny bows on each toe and thick glittering straps that hugged Hough’s ankles, securing each shoe in place.

Julianne Hough is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
Julianne Hough is seen on September 14, 2022 in New York City.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Endeavor

When she’s not wearing inventive stiletto styles, Hough can usually been found wearing neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include flats, close-toed mules,pumps, and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour and other brands as well.

Located in the former ‘Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank’, the Hall des Lumières CULTURESPACES DIGITAL® art center offers an immersive exhibitions dedicated to the great masters of art history in a 28,000 ft² space across from New York’s City Hall. The enormous space was dedicated to gilded artworks by Gustav Klimt. 

PHOTOS: See Julianne Hough’s best street style moments. 

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad