Julianne Hough Preps Her Feet Dancing to Funk Music in Pointy Mules in Ahead of ‘POTUS’ Performance

Julianne Hough boogied pre-show in distressed denim and the perfect dancing shoes on her Instagram on Saturday.

The dancing reel came ahead of the star’s show “POTUS” on Broadway. “POTUS” follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check. The caption on the Reel read, “Pre Show Ritual @potusbway What song should I do next? 💁🏼‍♀️.”

Hough’s pre-show ritual involved shaking off stress by dancing it away in a sleek outfit to “She’s A Bad Mama Jama” by Carl Carlton in a breezy white long-sleeve collared top in cream. For bottoms, the Broadway actress wore light-washed denim with distressing on the thigh and knees. The high-waisted pants looked comfy, especially since Hough was dancing in the denim easily. Hough boogied in simple dainty gold studs that matched her belt buckle, keeping her hair down in a middle part, and her makeup simple for the dance session.

For ease of movement, Hough chose black pointed-toe mules. The shoes have a small, low-to-the-ground heel that allows for mobility. The style isn’t something Hough normally goes for, but it’s a stylish choice nonetheless. The shoe looks like a hybrid between a kitten heel and a mule, thanks to the height and shape.

The elongated toes are square at the top, differing the shoes from your average pointed heel. The pairing of a mule with blue denim is a classic one.

Dance on with these classic mules.

