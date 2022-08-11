Julianne Hough Elevates an Edgy Crop Top With Straight-Leg Trousers & Mule Wedges

Julianne Hough was recently spotted in downtown New York in her typically chic style.

The dancer wore a buttoned-up cropped blouse with a pleated accent by Brandon Maxwell. The ends of the blouse folded over in a wrapped detail. The shoulders of the blouse had a padded fold as the ends of the fabric.

CREDIT: MEGA

The actress coordinated with cream pants that were cinched with a thick black belt and a simple gold buckle. The high-waisted pants complemented the blouse as it was cohesive with the neutrals.

She accessorized with a small handbag with a black handle. Hough wore her hair clipped to the back, with the front strands of her middle part framing her face. She wore large black sunglasses over her eyes, matched with medium-sized gold earrings.

As Hough walked the streets of New York, she wore a pair of mule wedges by Staud with a thick band over the toe. The cream color of the brand’s “Billie” shoes was a stylish addition to the outfit.

Julianne Hough on Aug. 2, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA Mules are a versatile summer silhouette that has an interesting history. They were first popularized in the 17th century as bedroom slippers, later becoming fashionable thanks to wealthy women in the French court. The shoe variety reemerged in the 1950s, with stars like Marilyn Monroe favoring the style — especially the newer open-toe style. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

PHOTOS: 28 of Julianne Hough’s Best Street Style Moments