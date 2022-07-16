Julianne Hough Masters On-the-Go Style in High-Waisted Denim and Slip-On Mules Backstage for ‘POTUS’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough delivered another backstage mirror selfie via Instagram story yesterday before taking the stage in her Broadway show “POTUS.”

The show follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check. The post was followed up by backstage behind the scene videos of cast members and stylists and Hough’s usual routine of shaking things out, dancing her nerves off before getting into costume.

Julianne Hough snapping a backstage selfie before hitting the stage for “POTUS” on Broadway. CREDIT: Via Instagram

The actress dressed up for her trip to the studio before changing into her stage outfit. Hough wore a cream colored high-neck shirt with short sleeve and an intricate collar. The cream shirt was made cropped by the star who effortlessly tucked in the hem, folding it under itself. For bottoms, Hough wore high-waisted light-wash denim fitted with a thick brown belt. The Broadway star held a large brown tote and donned round black sunglasses with a slim golden frame. The actress and dancer extraordinaire further accessorized the ensemble with a minimalistic gold watch, a gold bracelet and a gold and black chain necklace, adding a bit of blind to the situation. Hough threw her hair into a messy updo, securing it in place with a nifty clip.

The actress slipped into tan peep-toe mules with square toes. The shoes were matte with low to the ground block heels that lifted Hough a bit higher. Mules have become Hough’s go-to style as of late — — and for good reason. The busy star can just slip them off and on as she pleases, adding to any ensemble with each step. The tan mules fit the neutral color scheme of the ensemble, Hough pairing tan on tan with tasteful precision. The actress may always be on-the-go, but she always has time to put together a stellar outfit.

