Julianne Hough Dances to Beyonce’s New Song ‘Break My Soul’ in Baggy Trousers & Pointy Shoes

Julianne Hough shook out any pre-show nerves to Beyonce’s newest single “Break My Soul” today.

The “Footloose” star snapped a quick mirror selfie for her Instagram story before taking the stage in her Broadway show “POTUS.” The show follows seven brilliant and beleaguered women as they try to keep the commander-in-chief in check.

Julianne Hough takes a mirror selfie while backstage. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Julianne Hough

In the selfie and dancing video, Hough wore a chic yet professional outfit. She paired a black cropped button down top with high-waisted tan wide-leg trousers. Though the outfit was already classic and chic, Hough brought it up a notch with her accessories.

She added a thick black belt and gold jewelry, including a ring, wristwatch and a pendant necklace. She also added retro yellow sunglasses with black frames and a quilted black Saint Laurent bag. She finished off the look with black pointed-toe shoes that just slightly peeked out below her wide-leg hem.

When it comes to shoes, the “Safe Haven” actress often wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps from affordable brands like Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. Off-duty, her looks include close-toed mules and heeled sandals from Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka One One, Under Armour and other athletic brands.

