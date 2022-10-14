Juliane Hough Adds ’70s Twist to Casual Style with Gucci Sunglasses & Chunky Loafers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough posted a quick mirror selfie in her large walk-in closet on her Instagram Story today. The “Footloose” actress dressed up in denim, bundling up in cold weather wear with the addition of sturdy boots.

The outfit began with classic light wash high-waisted denim with a bell-shaped hem which Hough wore alongside a green knit vest layered overtop and a white collared button-down shirt. Adding layers on layers, the professional dancer wore a grey striped oversized blazer with black buttons. Hough got shady, donning 70s-style Gucci frames. Slung over her shoulder, the star wore a black leather quilted bag by Bottega Veneta.

Julianne Hough shared a selfie of her outfit of the day to her Instagram Story. CREDIT: Via Instagram

When it came down to shoes, Hough opted for chunky loafers by Ganni. These patent leather loafers feature a leather upper and insole, and crêpe platform soles in the creeper style – a callback to ’50s British counterculture fashion.

Hough can usually be found wearing a range of footwear like neutral mules and square-toed heels from affordable brands Femme LA, Kurt Geiger and Free People. When off-duty, Hough’s looks include comfortable flats, close-toed mules,pumps, and heeled sandals from top brands like Kate Spade and Franco Sarto. She can also be seen in a range of athletic sneakers by Hoka, Under Armour, and many others.

