Julia Roberts Pops in Barbiecore Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Premiere with George Clooney

Julia Roberts is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend. The actress attended the “Ticket To Paradise” premiere in Los Angeles yesterday night, looking pretty in pink.

Roberts arrived at the red carpet alongside her longtime friend and co-star George Clooney. The Academy Award-winning actress wore a hot pink floor-length gown to the event. The vibrant dress was from Greta Constantine’s spring 2021 collection. The ensemble embraces the Barbiecore trend, with bright pink outfits being used to reclaim traditional femininity. The dress also featured puff half sleeves, gathering details, and a tiered skirt.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Ticket To Paradise” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Robert’s accessorized with a floral gold ring with statement magenta and diamond dangle earrings. The actress’ sparkling accents are all pieces from the jewelry company Chopard. She paired the look with a Tyler Ellis satin pink clutch.

The actress’ shoes were hidden underneath her vibrant gown, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she had slipped into a pair of pink platform pumps or stiletto heels to elevate her ensemble.

Roberts worked with Elizabeth Stewart to create this look. The stylist has also worked with Selma Blair, Jessica Chastain, and Cate Blanchett.

Julia Roberts attends the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Ticket To Paradise” at Regency Village Theatre on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Roberts kept her auburn hair in a sleek soft wave style with it kept away from her face to give attention to her subtle makeup that featured a soft eye look and a nude lip. The actress’ beauty look was created by hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist Genevieve Hair. When the duo isn’t working with Roberts, they are working on other stars like Amanda Seyfried, Katie Holmes, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

