Julia Roberts Suits Up in Navy Romper & Thom Browne Heels for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ with George Clooney

Julia Roberts looked sophisticatedly chic as she visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday night. The actress was joined by her longtime friend and co-worker George Clooney as they talked about their friendship that started on the set of “Ocean’s Eleven”, their new movie “Ticket To Paradise”, and shooting in Australia.

Roberts actress wore a Thom Browne navy blue romper meets blazer. She folded her sleeves to showcase the red, white, and blue lining inside the jacket. The “Pretty Woman” actress accessorized with a gold jasper necklace with a silver ring and paired the look with Ray Ban Aviator sunglasses that featured black lenses and a gold frame.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA The actress finished the look with black leather oxford heels by Thom Browne. The pointed-toe shoes featured a lace-up closure with a 2-inch curved heel. The luxury brand has its signature striped grosgrain pull tab on the back of the shoe.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA Roberts worked with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart who also works with Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, and Viola Davis.

The 54-year-old actress had her natural red hair styled in a voluminous soft wave style with her minimal makeup featuring a nude lip. Her subtle look was created by hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist Genevieve Herr. The two have worked on numerous stars including Sarah Jessica Parker, Mariah Carey, and Amanda Seyfried.

Roberts co-star George Clooney opted for a neutral look as well sporting a gray suit with a black popover shirt with a matching belt and dress shoes. He finished the look with a shining silver watch. The two Academy Award-winning actors will play a divorced couple in their new comedy film “Ticket To Paradise” which will be released in theaters on Oct. 21.

