Julia Roberts Kicks Off Her Heels & Twirls Barefoot in Ballerina Skirt After Chopard’s Cannes Film Festival 2022 Party

Julia Roberts got comfy after a long night in heels promoting her projects during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Following the Trophee Chopard event on Wednesday, The “Pretty Woman” star kicked off her shoes and was seen spinning around in a video shared to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram page on Friday morning. “Somebody’s happy the night is over!” Stewart wrote in the caption.

Roberts wore a Dior look consisting of a black blazer with a black tulle skirt. The blazer was worn buttoned up and included a silver sparkly rose brooch attached to the lapel. The skirt was mid-length and included several layers of light tulle for a ballerina effect. Roberts wore her hair in a slicked-back low bun and added small stud earrings to the look.

For her performance in the video, she kicked off her strappy black heels that were seen in the corner of the frame. The heels appeared to feature black straps along the foot and ankle.

Julia Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival at the Trophee Chopard event at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 19, 2022. CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

As a veteran of the entertainment industry, this is not Roberts’ first time at the Italian festival — or even the first time she’s been without shoes at the festival. In 2016. she walked the red carpet sans footwear likely to show her distain to the rule in place the year prior that stated “no heels, no entry.”

She did, however, grave the carpet at the annual event this year with shoes again. On Thursday night, Roberts wore a black suit from Louis Vuitton paired with black ankle-strap heels to the “Armageddon Time” premiere.