Julia Garner Sparkles in Glittery Prada Mini Dress With Black Flats & Talks ‘Inventing Anna’ on ‘Tonight Show’

Julia Garner looked vintage-glam on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The actress appeared on the late-night talk show on Wednesday evening to discuss her upcoming Netflix miniseries, “Inventing Anna.” The series is based on the story of Anna Delvey, a woman who posed as a wealthy German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene, and stole their money along the way.

Julia Garner and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ on Feb. 2. CREDIT: NBC

The “Ozark” star demonstrated the accent needed to play Delvey in the show, and broke down how she mixed the woman’s unconventional manner of speaking. Garner also recounted being grilled by the real Delvey on her portrayal, which she said “got really meta.”

Garner wore a vintage look on her appearance. She wore a mini dress from Prada with dark sequins and a black tie at the neck. She wore her signature blond curly hair straight and in a style that looked right out of the ’60s. Garner finished things off with a pair of black patent leather flats. The shoes featured a pointed-toe and a slingback ankle style.

Janet Jackson and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show.’ CREDIT: NBC

Janet Jackson also appeared on the show on Wednesday night, virtually. The musician spoke about her new documentary. Colombian singer Maluma also appeared on the late-night show the same night.

