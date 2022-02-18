Julia Fox Does Mommy Duty in Style Wearing Leather Look and Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox makes mommy duty a stylish task. The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday with her son, Valentino.

For the outfit, Fox wore a matching taupe-colored leather outfit consisting of a bustier that had a plunging neckline. On the lower half, she wore a pair of slightly baggy leather trousers that matched her bustier. Both of the pieces have sleek white outlining for an extra eye-catching detail. For accessories, she wore a pair of dangling earrings and a black headband.

Julia Fox out and about during mommy duty in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Julia Fox out and about during mommy duty in Los Angeles on Feb. 17, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, she opted for a pair of black pointed-toe stiletto boots for a refined look. The heels had a height of approximately three inches.

A closer look at Julia Fox’s black pointy boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Fox’s essential style, she tends to wear edgy and trendy silhouettes. For example, we’ve recently seen Fox wear streamlined all-black monochromatic outfits that incorporate leather and other textures. We’ve also seen Fox wear a blue graphically printed fuzzy coat paired with an all-black outfit that showcased the influencer’s eye for fun prints. For shoes, Fox has a penchant for boots all of styles that align with her vision and tastes.

Fox has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Diesel. She has also made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week this week for LaQuan Smith. She wore a black gown that featured peek-a-boo cutouts and Manolo Blahnik heels.

And despite having called it quits with Kanye West this week, Fox continues to make headlines. The star is currently a viral TikTok trend. Many users and even celebs, such as Cara Delevingne, have posted videos impersonating a soundbite from Fox’s recent podcast interview withe Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper. During the sit-down, when asked if she was West’s muse, she responded, “I was Josh Safdie’s muse when he wrote ‘Uncut Gems.'” But there was a bit of an emphasis on “Gems,” that people can’t get enough of.

Fox has since responded on Instagram to the clip with: “Omggggg, I was stoned, leave me alone!!!! Hahahahahah.”

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s sleekest looks over the years.

