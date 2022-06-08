Julia Fox Channels Vampira in Long Trench Coat and Black Leather Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox arrived at the Jonathan Simkhai store opening in New York on Tuesday in a look reflective of a modernized Vampira. It’s no secret that Julia Fox has been making a splash in a more gothic style, and she continues to do something different each time.

Fox wore a black leather trench coat with a slightly oversized style that epitomized the New York street style. Underneath her jacket, she wore a white body-con dress. This dress contrasted the black leather but still developed this edgy look as the details of the dress gave the same edgy appeal. With a low neck, the dress had a bustier lining.

For accessories, Fox went subtle but made up for it with a striking makeup look. The mood was black as she had a black manicure and a black smokey cat-eye with blonde brows. Her choice of an invisible brow reflected the lightness of the dress.

Julia Fox arrives at the Jonathan Simkhai store opening in the Soho area of New York City. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

For her boots, the dress ended at her knees, as her leather black boots took over. Fox looked as if she stepped off the runway with these boots, as they added the finishing touches to this overall outfit. With its pointed toe, it added to the Vampira aesthetic, as they came off with a very witchery look. Black leather boots work for very bold and daring looks, as they’re the key to finishing an outfit with supreme edginess. These boots could go with an all-leather ensemble or in this case, are perfect for a look that is mixed with elegance and edge.

