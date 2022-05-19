Julia Fox Gives Latex Galore in Red-Hot Crop Top With Dramatic Sleeves & Knee-High Boots at ‘The Trainer’ Wrap Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox knows how to make a statement. The model put on quite the display while attending a wrap party for her new film, “The Trainer” at Felix in Venice, Calif.

It appears that Fox has been feeling monochrome at the moment. She stepped out in a red latex outfit. The shiny two-piece set consisted of a long-sleeve crop top that she paired with a matching floor-length skirt. The top was complete with a low-cut square neckline, dramatic puff sleeves and full-length gloves. While the skirt had a ruched waistline and a center slit at the back.

Julia Fox arrives at the wrap party for her new film, ‘The Trainer’ at Felix in Venice, CA on May 19, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Julia Fox at a wrap party for her new film, ‘The Trainer’ at Felix In Venice, CA on May 19, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Staying true to her signature aesthetic, she added black winged eyeliner and carried a small silver square handbag. As for footwear, the “No Cut Gems” star slipped into a pair of knee-high boots. The slouchy silhouette had a triangular pointed toe and sharp stiletto heel.

Julia Fox attends a wrap party for her new film, ‘The Trainer’ at Felix in Venice, CA on May 19, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox is known for stepping out in daring ensembles. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that is filled with leather and latex galore. She knows how to add key elements to her outfits that stay true to her edgy style. The “No Sudden Move” actress has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for Diesel.

Slip into a pair of red boots for a bold finish.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vava Red Paris Boots, $60 (was $120).

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Nine West Eardy Suede Knee-High Boots, $200.

CREDIT: Nine West

To Buy: Nine West Ceeya 9×9 Over The Knee Heeled Boots, $70 (was $189).

Flip through the gallery to see Julia Fox’s sleekest looks over the years.