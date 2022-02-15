Julia Fox Walks the Runway at New York Fashion Week in Cut-Out Dress for LaQuan Smith

Looks like it’ll be a memorable Valentine’s Day for Julia Fox. The actress, who made headlines on Monday for splitting from Kanye West, opened the LaQuan Smith show during New York Fashion Week.

Rather than sitting front row, Fox hit the runway in a black long-sleeved turtleneck dress detailed with cut-outs along the chest. The fall ’22 LaQuan Smith look was completed with white pumps and bold earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle. The moment was joined by rounds of applause and cheers from the fashion crowd.

Before that, guests waited for the show to begin only for a voice to fill the room asking for a moment of silence for the late André Leon Talley, who died last month. The show was dedicated to him.

Other notable guests included La La Anthony with son Kiyan, Nicole Ari Parker and husband Boris Kodjow. More models on the runway included Amelia Hamlin and “Euphoria’s” newest cast member and porn star Chloe Cherry.

Earlier in the evening, guests enjoyed cocktails and carried single red roses while a pianist played love songs such as Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.” And later, Nordstrom and LaQuan Smith hosted an after-party in the same space.

As for Smith’s collection, the fall ’22 line was filled with colorful sequin, cropped moto jackets, fur looks, leather cargo pants and miniskirts.