Julia Fox Dons Unconventional Materials In a Melting Dress and Plastic-Wrapped Platforms at the 2022 Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party

Julia Fox brought her eclectic style to the red carpet for Harper’s Bazaar 2022 Icons party to celebrate Bloomingdale’s 150th anniversary in New York yesterday, the star continuing to turn heads in a sculpted dress and statement platforms.

Julia Fox attends Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s on September 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Always a proprietor of unconventional styling, Fox’s dress was made of a clear, almost waxy and cellophane-like material that was practically moulded to her body. The garment featured a high neck and an asymmetrical hem, boasting piercing-esque hardware fastened to the fabric in many areas, seemingly at random.

Julia Fox attends Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s on September 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: FilmMagic

Julia Fox attends Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s on September 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: FilmMagic

The dress looked as if it was melting or dripping off of the model’s frame, creating an eye-catching illusion that was mimicked in her accessories and footwear. Fox was void of jewelry but accessorized minimally with a matching plastic wrapped clutch, allowing the dress to pull focus. The Diesel campaign star’s hair was gelled down into a side part while her makeup was natural beyond the wash of silver on the lids.

Related Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC Bloomingdale's Will Open a Second 'Bloomie's' Concept Store Julia Fox Chicly Destroys Bloody Teddy Bear in Edgy Silk Lingerie for 'The Perfect Magazine'

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style or height that Fox hasn’t mastered. The model has a pension for eclectic shoes made of unconventional materials with sky-high heels that are no small feat to walk in. With that sentiment in mind, the “Uncut Gems” star stepped into plastic-wrapped clear platforms with elevated soles and sky-high stiletto heels. The wrapping traveled up Fox’s calves, further securing them in place, while the sizable platforms offered the Italian-American a big boost in height.

Julia Fox attends Harper’s Bazaar Global Icons Portfolio and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale’s on September 9, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: FilmMagic

On and off duty, Fox finds a way to wear the most insane shoes imaginable. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall ’22 fashion show.

PHOTOS: See what Julia Fox and other celebrities wore front row to the Fall 2022 Kenzo show.