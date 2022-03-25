Julia Fox Gets Edgy in Barely-There Red Bandeau Top & Glossy Boots for Oscars Party

Julia Fox continues to show that every occasion can call for edgy glamour. Such was the case when the actress arrived in a striking outfit for LaQuan Smith and Net-a-Porter’s pre-Oscars celebration last night at Olivietta in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the outfit, Fox went with a red leather bandeau paired with a floor-length black skirt. The skirt was topped and wrapped with the same red fabric as the top and had a slit at the back for a unifying ensemble.

Julia Fox arrives as Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER/La

Fox accessorized with a black reptilian Balenciaga Hourglass handbag, which had black hardware for a streamlined appearance.

On the footwear front, Fox slipped on a pair of black knee-high boots. The shoes had a pointed-toe silhouette and featured slick black patent leather uppers for an eye-catching finish.

Julia Fox arrives as Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith host an intimate dinner in Los Angeles to kick off Oscars weekend at Olivetta on March 24, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Courtesy of NET-A-PORTER/La

When it comes to Fox, she tends to have a modern and trendy clothing aesthetic often displayed in street-style photos. For example, she recently wore a daring crop top paired with a micro mini skirt and thigh-high patent leather boots for a risky yet stylish moment. Also, she recently gave Y2K energy in a barely-there denim bandeau paired with low-rise jeans and a sliced-off waistband and matching denim boots.

(L-R) Net-a-Porter President Alison Loehnis, LaQuan Smith, and Julia Fox arrive on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for NET-A-PORTER/La

Fox has made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Diesel. Recently, she made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week last month for LaQuan Smith.

Julia Fox leaving restaurant Olivietta in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s sleekest looks over the years.

Put on a pair of patent leather boots for a refined appearance.

To Buy: Amina Muaddi Begum Thigh High Latex Boots Black, $1,630.

To Buy: Steve Madden Viktory Over-the-Knee Boot, $80 (was $120).

To Buy: Mix No. 6 Deliha Boot, $65.