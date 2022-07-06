Julia Fox Demonstrates a Fierce Runway Walk in Geometric Heels & Edgy Jeggings at Paris Fashion Week Couture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox showed off her fierce runway walk once more in a video shared to her Instagram and TikTok page on Tuesday to the song “Just A Girl” by No Doubt. The video sees Fox walking the streets in a sharp outfit, swagger in her step. The starlet made her way towards the camera, giving her fans a fierce look before turning around and walking the other way. The caption of the post reads, “Walks a runway once loll (bag is from @paulbenzing).”

Fox wore a black cropped Moto jacket with a high mock-neck and buckles running down the sides of each sleeve. The jacket featured silver hardware and two breast pocket zippers that give the jacket a bit more edge. The model paired the leather jacket with some stylish jeggings that were full coverage down to the feet, acting like tights. The jeggings had the words “Speed” and “dsl” on the front and back in white curling letters, the font popping against the grayish, marbled fabric. Fox kept things wild with a pair of pointed black biker shades and a silver and black chain bag from Paul Benzing. Fox wore asymmetrical silver jewelry in her ears

The star often dabbles in rather funky footwear, but Fox went for something a little more tame. Fox donned black strappy shoes with thin heels, one strap running across the top of the star’s feet, while the other secured at the ankles. The heels add a feminine touch, juxtaposed by the edgy leather and silver hardware on both the purse and the jacket.

