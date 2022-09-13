Julia Fox Brings Back The Micro Mini Skirt in Y2K Style, Bra Top & Ankle Leather Boots at the Spring 2023 LaQuan Smith Show

Julia Fox attended LaQuan Smith’s Spring 2023 Ready-To-Wear show held yesterday in New York dressed in an all-black ensemble and sharp footwear. Fox is no stranger to the New York-based designer, having walked in his Fall 2022 Ready-To-Wear show dressed in a quintessential Smith silhouette.

Julia Fox attends the Laquan Smith fashion show on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The “Uncut Gems” actress and muse was dressed in a structured black bra top and matching micro mini skirt lined with faux black fur. The mini skirt has had a major revival thanks to the gravity of the Y2K movement. Over her shoulders, Fox wore a matching long sleeve cropped faux fur jacket that further added an interesting textural element to the ensemble.

Covering all her bases, the star wore a matching fuzzy mini purse that had the celebrity looking cozy. The Diesel campaign star’s makeup and hair was much of the same, her features emphasized with a graphic liner while her hair was parted in the middle and styled straight down.

With a pension for intense footwear, Fox can often be found in the most outrageous styles ranging from stilettos to platform pumps that are usually equipped with an ambitious heel hight. Despite that sentiment, Fox opted for something a little more subdued, the Gotham Award-winner zipping up black patent leather boots fitted with prominent pointed toes. The striking shoes actively elevate Fox to new heights while offering up a simple silhouette that allowed her to build a more bold outfit in contrast.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox has also become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month.

