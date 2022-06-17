Julia Fox Styles 3D-Printed Neck-Brace Top With Leather Micro Mini Skirt and Thigh-High Boots For Tribeca Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox certainly isn’t one to shy away from experimental style. The 32-year-old model and actress often struts her stuff in outlandish ensembles whether she’s on a red carpet or off-duty. So it’s no surprise that Fox enlisted the help of a 3D-printer to craft her latest daring red carpet look.

Fox attended Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Thursday night wearing a black neck brace-like top by avant-garde fashion brand Artemisi. The breastplate creation, which was secured with metal chain straps at the back, was made using 3D-printing technology. Fox paired the otherworldly design with a black leather micro-mini skirt and thigh-high black leather stiletto boots, keeping with the intense and edgy theme.

Julia Fox poses on the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival on June 16. CREDIT: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Fox wore her hair pulled back in her signature tight ponytail, going free of any jewelry to keep the focus on her commanding outfit. For makeup, Fox embraced the edgy vibe of her look, wearing a graphic winged liner that swept up and around her eye in a dramatic fashion. The model also recently bleached her eyebrows, adding to the experimental look.

Julia Fox poses on the red carpet at the Tribeca Festival on June 16. CREDIT: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

Fox was at the festival to watch the premiere of her friend Richie Shazam’s experimental documentary “Savitree” — but she almost didn’t make it to the event, according to her Instagram Story. Fox posted a video to Instagram riding an e-bike to get to the event, peddling in her micro-mini and stilettos with the addition of a leather jacket for warmth. She captioned the video, “I’m a ‘by any means necessary type of b****.”

Julia Fox rides on an e-bike to Tribeca Festival while wearing a micro-mini and thigh-high stiletto boots on June 16. CREDIT: Instagram/Julia Fox

Fox wore a similarly edgy outfit on June 14 to another Tribeca Festival screening, modeling a black woven overlay dress worn over a black leather bandeau and bottoms. Fox, who debuted her bleached eyebrows at the event, also wore black thigh-high stiletto boots with her risque woven look, solidifying the shoe as a go-to for the star.

