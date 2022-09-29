×
Julia Fox Brings Futuristic Glamour in Metallic Balloon Dress & Invisible Heels to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala

By Kristopher Fraser
Celebrity Sightings In New York City – September 28, 2022
Julia Fox arrived at the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in a bold metallic look.

The “Uncut Gems” actress went for a futuristic look in a silver metallic gown with oversized balloon sleeves and a small train trailing behind her. Zac Posen, who accompanied the actress, designed the custom look for her. The dress was coordinated with a pair of matching silver gloves and a matching handbag.

Julia Fox arrives to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, USA. 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Julia Fox. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902399_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julia Fox arrives to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
This was a different look than the public is used to from Fox. Typically, the actress is known for head-to-toe black ensembles and a gothic chic look. For one of the most fashion-forward nights of the year though, she decided to step out of her comfort zone.

Although she is also typically known for dramatic black eyeliner and eyeshadow combos, she even stepped out of her usual aesthetic for her beauty look too. Fox coordinated her eyeshadow with her dress, opting for a glittering metallic eye. Her face had a natural makeup look and she had a glossy lip. Fox parted her hair down the middle and styled it straight for the evening.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Actress Julia Fox is seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on September 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Julia Fox is seen arriving to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center
CREDIT: GC Images

Although Fox’s footwear choice wasn’t visible, she likely slipped into sky-high platforms to elevate the look.

Julia Fox arrives to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City, USA. 28 Sep 2022 Pictured: Julia Fox. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA902399_009.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Julia Fox arrives to the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.
CREDIT: MEGA
The 10th annual New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala honored the ballet company’s vice chair, Sarah Jessica Parker. The event pairs acclaimed choreographers with prominent names in the fashion industry. This year’s program saw a world premiere by Gianna Reisen with costumes designed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain and a commissioned score by Solange Knowles, a world premiere by Kyle Abraham with costumes designed by Giles Deacon, and the live performance premiere of “Solo” created by NYCB resident choreographer and artistic advisor, Justin Peck, with a costume designed by Raf Simons.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

