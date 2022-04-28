Julia Fox Gets Eccentric In Red Latex Crop Top & Artsy Mermaid Skirt With Shiny Red Heels

Julia Fox knows how to make a bold statement. The model pulled out an eye-catching outfit for a night out with friends at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on Thursday. Fox showcased her sensational style sense for the outing.

The “Uncut Gems” star wore a red skintight latex top. The garment had a mock neck and one sleeve that featured a glove. She paired the eccentric design with an artfully patterned mermaid skirt that cascaded down to the floor and included a modest train. The statement piece was also complete with maroon, black, white and navy prints.

Julia Fox in red latex top at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Julia Fox spotted out at Sunset Towers in Los Angeles on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To let her ensemble speak for itself, she opted for minimal makeup. The “No Sudden Move” actress swapped her signature dramatic eyeliner for simple shimmery eyeshadow and plump pink lips. Fox carried her essentials items in a small quirky red handbag. The square-shaped purse had a Polaroid photo of a woman sitting on a step ladder in the center.

As for footwear, the superstar muse tied her look together with a pointy silhouette. The shiny red heels peeked out under her skirt. The shoe style had an elongated pointed toe and a smooth finish.

Julia Fox strikes a pose at Sunset Towers In Los Angeles on April 28, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox has a personal fashion aesthetic that is filled with leather and latex galore. She knows how to add key elements to her outfits that stay true to her edgy style. The influencer has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for Diesel.

