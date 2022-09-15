×
Julia Fox Shows A New York Version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Sculpted Acrylic Top & Heels at NYFW

By Natalia Finnis-Smart
Parsons MFA Student Show – Front Row & Backstage – September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Julia Fox is channeling her inner mermaid.

The “Uncut Gems” actress recently stepped out in a look inspired by the mythical creature for Parsons MFA Student Show during New York Fashion Week. At the event, Fox wore a transparent, icicle-like bustier, a mermaid silhouetted skirt with a side cut, splitting it into two elements.

CREDIT: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The piece featured oceanic blue and green shades draped fringes and a tail-like composition reminiscent of a mermaid’s tail. She slipped into a pair of sculpted halcyon-hued heels, similar to the look’s bustier design and the skirt’s train hemline holder, which she carried. Fox was also seen in clear-rimmed, dark-lensed frames.

Under the Hudson River”, Fox wrote on her Instagram, while sharing pictures of the outfit. 

CREDIT: Jason Mendez/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Fox also walked the runway for Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show. The show premiered the designer’s Fall 2022 collection. On the runway, she styled in a vibrant red and navy blue striped long-sleeve bodysuit, stockings embellished with the brand’s logo, black platform pumps, sporty leather gloves, a black baguette handbag, and gold hoop earrings.

CREDIT: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Fox has styled in a series of monochromatic-focused noir looks. At the “Batman” premiere in March, she arrived in a glossy latex top layered by a sleek coat and a sparkling silver mini dress with thigh-high black boots. For Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party, she wore a strapless black leather dress with a turtleneck in the design of a hand, opera gloves, and a fringe-accented evening clutch styled by Briana Andalore.

