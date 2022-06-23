Julia Fox Gives Biker Girl Energy In Fitted Leather Jacket, Slouchy Thigh-High Boots & Bleached Eyebrows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox will always stay true to her edgy aesthetic. Case in point: her latest look. The “No Sudden Move” actress turned heads again as she arrived at The Ned NoMad hotel in New York City on Wednesday night.

Although the summer season has officially started and the temperatures are heating up, Fox pulled out an all-leather outfit for the occasion. Her ensemble gave the illusion of a jumpsuit due to its fitted nature. The model wore a leather jacket that was complete with a scooped neckline, round pockets and zipper detailing at the center. She teamed the top with form-fitting pants.

Julia Fox arrives at The Ned Nomad in New York City on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The media personality complemented her bleached eyebrows with winged eyeliner and a bold red lip. She styled her brunette straight and touted her essentials in a leather handbag.

When it came down to footwear, the “Uncut Gems” star slipped into a pair of thigh-high boots. The slouchy silhouette gathered around her calves and featured a sharp pointy toe. Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

Julia Fox attends an event at The Ned Nomad in New York City on June 22, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Fox is known for stepping out in daring ensembles. She has a personal fashion aesthetic that is filled with leather and latex galore. Fox knows how to add key elements to her outfits that stay true to her edgy style. She has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. For footwear, the influencer has a penchant for boots all of styles that align with her vision and tastes.

