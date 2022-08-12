Julia Fox Embraces Futuristic Glamour In Edgy Latex Outfit & Barely-There Sculpted Heels

Julia Fox took risks in an avant-garde outfit while running errands in Los Angeles on Thursday that had the “Uncut Gems” actress pushing boundaries and turning heads.

Fox hit the town in a gray latex top with extreme cutouts and a unique silhouette. The top had a singular shoulder strap and was held together with molded hardware that gave the ensemble edge. The bottoms were much like the top, the dark gray latex seemingly stretched over hardware to create a skirt.

Julia Fox is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox modeled a metallic silver snakeskin shoulder bag, showing it off to the cameras. The bottoms were asymmetrical with the front-facing pieces offering Fox more coverage than the back. Fox wore her signature black graphic liner and popped on a nude glossy lip.

For shoes, the Diesel model flattered her feet in futuristic footwear made of a clear plastic overlay. Each plastic portion was molded around the silhouette and attached to a black sole with a teetering heel.

Stiletto pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel of 4 inches or taller. The platform construction helps compensate for the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. In fact, if comfort is a concern, some experts recommend that you don’t exceed more than 3 inches by subtracting the height of the platform from the heel.

Julia Fox is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox’s shoe game truly sets her apart from the rest. From sky-high platforms to impossibly edgy heels. Lately, the “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. Fox’s bold fashion choices have made her a fashion darling.

Julia Fox is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: See Julia Fox’s best style moments.