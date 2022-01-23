Julia Fox Wears Red Leather Dress & Kim Kardashian’s Mirror Boots in Paris With Kanye West

Julia Fox and Kanye West have continued their matching couples’ style from day into night. After a memorable public outing at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show, where they twinned in denim outfits, the duo took Paris by storm again—this time, in all leather.

Following Rick Owens’ “glamsleazy” Fall 2022 menswear show last week, Fox stepped out for dinner with West in a red leather dress by the American designer. The one-shoulder number featured a gray lining and asymmetric hem, which stretched to her thighs. Fox’s look centered on the dress, framed by a long black leather trench coat and silver pyramid-shaped earrings.

Similarly to their outfits this morning, West continued the narrative with a coordinating outfit: a black leather jacket and pants over a black hoodie and wrapped cloth face covering. His go-to shoes of late, vintage knee-high Red Wing boots, were also part of this look.

Related Julia Fox Wears Cone Bra Jacket, Jeans and Boot Pants, Twins in Double Denim With Kanye West in Paris Kanye West's Girlfriend Julia Fox Gives 'Matrix' Vibes in Leather Trench & Pointy Boots at Son's Birthday Party Addison Rae Goes Comfy-Chic in Sports Bra, Sweatpants and Reebok Sneakers for Workout

Julia Fox leaves for dinner with Kanye West in Paris on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

One noticeable detail, however, was Fox’s choice in footwear — she appeared to be wearing the same Balenciaga mirrored high-thigh boot style worn years ago by West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox leaves for dinner with Kanye West in Paris on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Kim Kardashian West in Balenciaga mirrored thigh-high boots in 2016. CREDIT: Splash.

After Fox underwent a widely publicized makeover engineered by West this month, it’s almost fateful that the pair reappeared on his new girlfriend.

Julia Fox leaves for dinner with Kanye West in Paris on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Thigh-high boots have remained a constant for brands like Vetements, Saint Laurent and Proenza Schouler.

“Pantaboots,” the pair’s edgier cousin, have emerged in recent weeks by combining pants and boots at houses like Richard Quinn, Balenciaga and Emilio Pucci. Interestingly, it currently appears that Fox and Kardashian are simultaneously making the styles their go-to pairs for everyday wear.

Julia Fox leaves for dinner with Kanye West in Paris on January 23, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress’ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

Recently, the star has primarily been seen in pointed-toe Diesel and Balenciaga boots, paired with edgy ensembles by both brands — as well as independent labels like Miaou.

Click through the gallery to see more of Fox’s best style moments.